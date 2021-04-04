ATC Judge Aftab Afridi killed in firing incident

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2021 ) :Anti-Terrorist Court Swat Judge, Aftab Afridi along with his wife and two children were shot dead when unidentified attackers opened firing at his car near Anbar Interchange Motorway Swabi on Monday .

Rescue 1122 said that Judge Aftab Afridi, his spouse, daughter Zainab and minor child died on the spot.

The driver and gunmen of the Judge were seriously injured and shifted to Lady Reading Hospital Peshawar.