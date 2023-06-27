Open Menu

ATC Judge Grants Bail To PTI Leader Ali Muhammad

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 02:50 PM

ATC Judge grants bail to PTI leader Ali Muhammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A Judge of the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday granted bail to PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan and former KP minister Shakeel Ahmed in corruption cases.

Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for illegal recruitment in the Mardan Fisheries Department while the former provincial Minister Shakeel Ahmed was accused of illegal recruitment in DHQ Hospital Malakand.

The court accepted the bail applications of both leaders and ordered their release.

Related Topics

Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Malakand Shakeel Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement ..

Pakistan likely to finalize staff level agreement with IMF today

14 minutes ago
 Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting ..

Khawaja Asif admits legal obstacles in prosecuting civilians in military courts

1 hour ago
 Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extin ..

Ajman&#039;s civil defence and police forces extinguish fire in Ajman One tower

1 hour ago
 Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tow ..

Khadija Shah approaches LHC for bail in Askari Tower attack case

2 hours ago
 realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone ..

Realme Narzo 50: The Affordable Gaming Smartphone Taking Pakistan by Storm

2 hours ago
 Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

Another Russian oil tanker arrives in Karachi

2 hours ago
US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism eff ..

US acknowledges Pakistan’s counter-terrorism efforts: State dept

2 hours ago
 ‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ ..

‘No civilian under trial in military courts,’ AGP tells SC

3 hours ago
 Experts call for global collaboration to combat dr ..

Experts call for global collaboration to combat drug trade and promote preventio ..

3 hours ago
 Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform R ..

Over three million faithful in Arafat to perform Rukn-e-Azam of Hajj "Woquf-e-Ar ..

4 hours ago
 China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, coun ..

China&#039;s economic growth is accelerating, country can hit its 5% target this ..

4 hours ago
 US allocates $42 billion to make internet access u ..

US allocates $42 billion to make internet access universal by 2030

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan