ATC Judge grants bail to PTI leader Ali Muhammad

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ) :A Judge of the Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday granted bail to PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan and former KP minister Shakeel Ahmed in corruption cases.

Ali Muhammad Khan was arrested for illegal recruitment in the Mardan Fisheries Department while the former provincial Minister Shakeel Ahmed was accused of illegal recruitment in DHQ Hospital Malakand.

The court accepted the bail applications of both leaders and ordered their release.