ATC Orders Property Confiscation, Sentences In May 9 Arson Cases
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 12, 2025 | 03:56 PM
Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Mian Mahmood Arshad and Umar Sarfraz Cheema were found guilty in cases registered at Shadman and Sarwar Road police stations.
LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 12nd, 2025) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Lahore has sentenced Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Mian Mahmood Arshad, and Ijaz Chaudhry to 10 years imprisonment and imposed fines of six hundred thousand rupees each in two cases related to the May 9 arson and protests.
The court also ordered the confiscation of the properties of the convicted individuals.
Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Ahmed Chaudhry, Mian Mahmood Arshad and Umar Sarfraz Cheema were found guilty in cases registered at Shadman and Sarwar Road police stations.
The jail warrants have been issued against the convicts, and the court directed the Superintendent of Jail to ensure their imprisonment.
