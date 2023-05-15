UrduPoint.com

ATC Orders Shifting Of Yasmin Rashid To Police Lines Hospital

Faizan Hashmi Published May 15, 2023 | 08:42 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ordered shifting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to Police Lines Hospital

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday ordered shifting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Dr Yasmin Rashid to Police Lines Hospital.

The court ordered for her production on Tuesday again after getting her fitness certificate from a government hospital.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the case proceedings, wherein the police produced Yasmin Rashid and sought her physical remand for investigation.

The Sarwar Road police station had registered a case against the PTI leaders and workers under Anti-Terrorism Act and 20 other heinous offences for attacking the Jinnah House (the corps commander house) in Lahore Cantt, looting valuables worth over Rs150 million and setting it on fire.

