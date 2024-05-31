ATC Orders To Present PTI Founder On June 28
Muhammad Irfan Published May 31, 2024 | 08:55 PM
The Anti-Terrorism Court on Friday ordered the presentation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder before it on June 28 in a case pertaining to vandalism and violation of of Section 144 registered at the Ramna Police Station of Islamabad
Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra, in his written order, issued the bailable arrest warrants for the absent accused, including Hammad Azhar, Farrukh Habib, Murad Saeed, and Hassan Khan Niazi.
The court, in its order, stated that the accused founder of PTI was currently lodged in Adiala Jail Rawalpindi in another case, and a notice should be issued for his appearance and of other accused before it on the next date of hearing.
