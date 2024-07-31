Open Menu

ATC Orders To Produce Imran Khan, Qureshi Through Video Link

Umer Jamshaid Published July 31, 2024 | 09:34 PM

ATC orders to produce Imran Khan, Qureshi through video link

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday directed the jail administration to present PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi through video link in two different cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday directed the jail administration to present PTI founder Imran Khan and Shah Mehmood Qureshi through video link in two different cases.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case against the two accused. During hearing the judge questioned that whether Shah Mehmood Qureshi was a convicted prisoner and where he is housed currently.

The PTI’s lawyer adopted the stance that Mr Qureshi was not a convict person and he is in Kot Lakhpat Jail Lahore.

The court instructed the jail superintendents to produce the two accused before it through video link on next hearing. The further hearing was then adjourned till September 7, after the summer vacations.

The Khanna police station had registered two different cases against PTI founder and Shah Mehmood Qureshi under anti-terrorism act for vandalizing the public property.

