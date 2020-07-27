UrduPoint.com
ATC Orders To Remove Terrorism Clauses From Judge Videoleak Scandal Case

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 05:12 PM

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday approved the 23 ATA plea of accused and ordered to remove terrorism clauses from a case regarding controversial video leak of accountability court judge Arshad Malik

The hearing was resumed by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas the defense counsel completed his arguments.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor submitted more documents before the court.

The court after hearing from both parties approved the 23 ATA plea of two accused Nasir and Hamza and ordered to remove terrorism clauses from the case.

The court also ordered the prosecution for submitting challan of such case in Cyber Crime Court.

It is worth mentioning that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had nominated Mian Tariq Mehmood, Hafiz Raza, Nadir Khan and Hamza Butt as the accused in the case. Mian Tariq has been granted bail in the matter by Islamabad High Court.

