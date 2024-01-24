Open Menu

ATC Peshawar Grants Transit Bail To Accused In Murder Of 11 Men In Havelian

Umer Jamshaid Published January 24, 2024 | 03:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Anti-terrorism court Peshawar on Tuesday granted transit bail to one accused of murdering 11 men including Tehsil Chairman Atif Khan and setting them on fire after their murder in Havelian, Abbottabad.

Anti-Terrorism Court heard a Transit Bail petition filed by one Zar Khan Jadoon in a case of murdering 11 men including Tehsil Chairman Atif Khan and setting them on fire afterwards leaving their bodies unidentifiable.

Advocate Nouman Muhib Kakakhel represented the accused Zar Khan Jadoon, a prime accused in the FIR.

The counsel argued that the FIR was lodged in Havelian, District Abbottabad, falsely implicating the accused in the case.

The counsel argued that the complainant party is a strong political family and the accused was arrested at the hands of police on their way to the relevant anti-terrorism court at Abbottabad.

The counsel argued that there is no judicial evidence against the accused hence there is a likelihood that the case will go in his favour.

The Judge Anti Terrorism Court, Peshawar granted transit bail to the accused after hearing arguments of the counsel with two sureties worth 1.1 million and ordered him to appear before the Anti Terrorism Court, Abbotabad while restraining police to arrest him till then.

