ATC Postpones Hearing Against PTI Activists In May 9 Case
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2025 | 07:27 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday postponed hearing against PTI workers in a case registered by Ramna Police Station with regard to May 9 riots.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra heard the case.
During the hearing, accused Zaryab did not appear in the court and he filed a request for exemption from attendance.
The court postponed the verdict in the case due to the unavailability of the accused and adjourned the hearing till
May 29.
During the previous hearing, section-342 statements were signed by the accused. PTI workers, including MNA Abdul Latif, and former provincial minister Wazirzada Kailashi, are named in the case.
