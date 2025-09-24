ATC Postpones Hearing Against PTI Leaders, Activists
Sumaira FH Published September 24, 2025 | 07:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Wednesday postponed hearing against PTI leaders and activists in cases pertaining to riots of November 26, and October 4, due to leave of concern judge.
Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra was to hear the said cases this day but the dates of all the cases were postponed. Case No. 242 of Khanna Police Station will now be heard on October 13, while the case of Industrial Area Police Station was postponed until October 8.
Similarly, case No. 544 of Secretariat Police Station was fixed for October 1 and case No. 236 of Margalla Police Station was fixed for September 27.
Other cases, including the case of alleged crushing of Rangers personnel, were also postponed without proceeding. The hearing of the ongoing trial against Hashim Abbasi was also postponed until October 1.
These cases under trial in the court were registered against PTI leaders and workers under terrorism provisions.
