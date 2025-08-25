ATC Postpones Hearing Of Aleema Khan Case Till Sep 02
Muhammad Irfan Published August 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The hearing of the case against Aleema Khan, registered at Sadiqabad Police Station, could not proceed in the Anti-Terrorism Court due to her absence. The court accepted Aleema Khan’s request for a one-day exemption from appearance and adjourned the hearing until September 2.
Sadiqabad Police had registered a case against Aleema Khan in November 2024 under the Anti-Terrorism Act and other charges related to a protest. Aleema Khan is currently on interim bail in this case.
On Monday, she could not appear in court for the hearing. Her lawyers submitted a request for exemption from appearance, saying that Aleema Khan was unable to attend due to commitments in Lahore. Judge Amjad Ali Shah of the Anti-Terrorism Court accepted the request and postponed the hearing to September 2.
