ATC postpones indictment of PTI activists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of PTI workers in cases pertaining to protest, violence and vandalizing the public property.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the court marked the attendance of the accused and adjourned further hearing of the case.

The defence lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan, Ali Bokhari Advocate and Amna Ali Advocate appeared before the court.

The court adjourned the case till February 12. The Bharakau Police Station has registered the FIR against the PTI activists.