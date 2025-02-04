ATC Postpones Indictment Of PTI Activists
Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2025 | 08:35 PM
An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of PTI workers in cases pertaining to protest, violence and vandalizing the public property
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Tuesday postponed the indictment of PTI workers in cases pertaining to protest, violence and vandalizing the public property.
ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Sapra heard the case wherein the court marked the attendance of the accused and adjourned further hearing of the case.
The defence lawyers Sardar Muhammad Masroof Khan, Ali Bokhari Advocate and Amna Ali Advocate appeared before the court.
The court adjourned the case till February 12. The Bharakau Police Station has registered the FIR against the PTI activists.
Recent Stories
Pakistan Britain Business Council delegation calls on President of the Rawalpind ..
Russian missile kills five in east Ukraine town
Thousands leave as fresh tremors shake Greece's Santorini
DFSA publishes its 2025-2026 Business Plan,
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudh ..
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education dep ..
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peac ..
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause
KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation
SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers
City School bags National Students Olympic Games trophy
Pakistan Britain business Council delegation calls on President ICCI
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain see ..9 minutes ago
-
Raheela Durrani emphasizes for completion of development scheme of education department9 minutes ago
-
PM reiterates call for Kashmiris’ right to self-determination for lasting peace in S. Asia9 minutes ago
-
Ayaz Sadiq reaffirms Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmir cause10 minutes ago
-
KP Governor accepts PSC’s chairman resignation5 minutes ago
-
SSP Shahzeb holds meeting with HIU officers5 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s support strengthens Kashmir’s resolve; Majeed Lone5 minutes ago
-
Azerbaijan - a destination worth exploring: highlights from Pakistan Travel Mart 202516 minutes ago
-
DC chairs DCC meeting on National Action Plan2 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Syed Qasim Ali Shah directs provision of best food t ..2 minutes ago
-
Teenage boy loses life while flying kite in Havelian2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan stands with Kashmir cause against Indian oppression: Hurriyat leader2 minutes ago