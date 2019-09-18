UrduPoint.com
ATC Re-testifies Three Witnesses In Mumbai Attack Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 05:14 PM

ATC re-testifies three witnesses in Mumbai attack case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday re-testified three witnesses in a case pertaining to attack on Mumbai hotel. ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) here on Wednesday re-testified three witnesses in a case pertaining to attack on Mumbai hotel. ATC-I Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the case.

At the outset of the hearing, the prosecution informed the court that nine witnesses were summoned for the day but only three witnesses were available on the day and sought more time for producing other witnesses.

The court recorded the statement of three witnesses whereas arguments were also completed on such witnesses.

The hearing of post-arrest bail application of five accused in the case was also adjourned.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had already turned down the FIA's request to halt the proceedings of Mumbai attack case at ATC.

The ATC issued summons to other six witnesses for the next date of hearing which was fixed for September 25.

