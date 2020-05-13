ATC record final statement of accused in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday recorded the final statement of three accused in jail in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday recorded the final statement of three accused in jail in MQM leader Imran Farooq murder case.

The statement of Khalid Shamim, Mohsin Ali and Moazzam Ali was recorded under section 342 Cr.

PC by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand in jail as prisoners were not being produced in courts due to coronavirus outbreak.

All the three accused have denied the allegations leveled against them and retracted their confessional statements given five years back.

Imran Farooq was murdered in 2010 in London. The court has fixed May 19 for final arguments after which verdict will be announced in the matter.