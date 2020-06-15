ATC records final statement of accused in Rawal lake poison mixing case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islmabad on Monday recorded the final statement of accused Jahangir Abbasi and three others about the allegations leveled against them in a case registered against them for mixing poison in Rawal lake for catching fish

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islmabad on Monday recorded the final statement of accused Jahangir Abbasi and three others about the allegations leveled against them in a case registered against them for mixing poison in Rawal lake for catching fish.

All the accused denied the allegations.

The statement was recorded by the court of ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan. The court fixed June 18 for final arguments at the statement. During the previous hearing, cross examination of witnesses was completed.

The secretariat police had registered three First Information Reports (FIRs) against the accused Jahangir Ahmed Abbasi and four others, allegedly involved in catching fish after mixing poison into the Rawal Lake water.

An FIR was registered on behalf of the contractor of fishing in Rawal Lake in which the accused had been acquitted by the same court. Such case was being tried in two other FIRs registered on behalf of fisheries department under theterrorism clauses.