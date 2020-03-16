UrduPoint.com
ATC Records Statement Of Accused In Imran Farooq Murder Case

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 05:36 PM

ATC records statement of accused in Imran Farooq murder case

An Anti Terrorism Court ( ATC) here on Monday recorded the statement of three accused under section 342 Cr.PC in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court ( ATC) here on Monday recorded the statement of three accused under section 342 Cr.PC in Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Imran Farooq murder case.

The court in the previous hearing had closed the evidence and ordered to record the accused statement.

The hearing was resumed by the ATC judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the Federal Investigation Agency FIA Khawaja Imtiaz pleaded that all the three accused were present in the court and their statement might be recorded under section 343 CrPC about the allegations leveled against them during the trial.

The court recorded the statement of all three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali and directed to furnish arguments at the statement in the next hearing.

Three accused including Khalid Shamim, Moazzam Ali and Mohsin Ali had filed bail applications till the decision of the case whereas the court had issued notices to the parties over such pleas.

Later, the court adjourned the hearing till March 19.

