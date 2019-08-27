UrduPoint.com
ATC Records Statement Of Accused In Moulana Azam Tariq Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th August 2019 | 04:02 PM

ATC records statement of accused in Moulana Azam Tariq murder case

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday recorded the statement of an accused Mohsin Naqvi under section 342 Cr.PC against the questionnaire provided to accused about the allegations leveled against him in a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday recorded the statement of an accused Mohsin Naqvi under section 342 Cr.PC against the questionnaire provided to accused about the allegations leveled against him in a case pertaining to murder of Moulana Azam Tariq.

The hearing was resumed in the court of ATC-II judge Shahrukh Arjumand whereas the defense counsel submitted the statement of accused before the court.

The defense counsel will provide evidences in the next date.

The ATC judge expressed anger over the absence of complainant Alam Tariq who was summoned for the day but was not present in the court.

It is worth mentioning that the complainant was summoned several times but he did not appeared before the court.

The hearing was adjourned till September 2.

Some 13 suspects were booked in the murder case of Maulana Azam Tariq, who was gunned down by assailants in 2003 in the limits of Golra police station.

