Open Menu

ATC Records Statements Of 3 Witnesses In May-9 Riot Case

Umer Jamshaid Published February 20, 2025 | 10:25 PM

ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of three prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of three prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in a case of torching a container at Kalma Chowk during May-9 riots.

The court adjourned further proceedings until February 24, summoning additional witnesses to testify.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced.

Other accused individuals out on bail also appeared before the court.

On February 10, the court indicted 21 accused, including the PTI leaders, in the case.

The Naseerabad police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers over the torching of a container at Kalma Chowk during the May 9 riots. Several PTI leaders, including Mian Aslam Iqbal, Hammad Azhar, Hamid Raza Gillani, Murad Saeed, Wasiq Qayyum, and Zubair Niazi, have already been declared proclaimed offenders in the case.

Recent Stories

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement ..

IDEX 2025: Rabdan Academy, INTERPOL sign agreement to strengthen cooperation in ..

12 minutes ago
 Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price A ..

Alpha Data IPO opens February 20-25; share price AED1.45-1.50

12 minutes ago
 DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contes ..

DUBAI GAMES 2025 gets underway with rousing contests in Battle of Government cat ..

42 minutes ago
 Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title

Iran bags Asian Taekwondo C’ship title

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gen ..

Pakistan, UN Women Strengthen Collaboration on Gender Equality & Women’s Empow ..

2 minutes ago
 ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 rio ..

ATC records statements of 3 witnesses in May-9 riot case

2 minutes ago
Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on stand ..

Recent rainfall to leave excellent impact on standing crops

2 minutes ago
 UAE President attends NAVDEX

UAE President attends NAVDEX

1 hour ago
 CDA Board approves land allotment for Police Unive ..

CDA Board approves land allotment for Police University

6 minutes ago
 DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report ser ..

DIFC unveils flagship future of finance report series

2 hours ago
 RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Eq ..

RAKEZ enters strategic partnership with Praxis, Equevu

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 b ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves $ 15.95 billion

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan