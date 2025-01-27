ATC Records Statements Of 4 Witnesses In Sherpao Bridge Case
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in a case involving hate speech and violence at Sherpao Bridge
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in a case involving hate speech and violence at Sherpao Bridge.
The court adjourned further proceedings until February 6, summoning additional witnesses to testify.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced.
Other accused individuals out on bail, including Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza, and Khadija Shah, also appeared before the court.
It is pertinent to mention that the court has so far recorded the testimonies of 22 witnesses in the case.
The accused have already been indicted in the case, registered under FIR No. 97/23 at Sarwar Road Police Station, with the charges including inciting rebellion and provoking public riots.
Recent Stories
AEEDC Dubai 2025: Kuwait named guest of honour of 29th edition
ADCB aims to double net profit to AED20 billion in five years
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: ..
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Ka ..
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters
Chiniot Festival to be held in February
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly ele ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Banking sector playing key role in Balochistan’s economy development: Governor4 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Meraj observed across northern Sindh5 minutes ago
-
LUH radiology department provides 24/7 advanced services with discounted rates: Dr. Adnan Qureshi9 minutes ago
-
Radio remains an unyielding pillar of communication in Pakistan: Commissioner Karachi9 minutes ago
-
HR ministry accelerates PSDP project to promote awareness9 minutes ago
-
CPO inaugurates newly built MT workshop at Dolphin Headquarters9 minutes ago
-
Chiniot Festival to be held in February9 minutes ago
-
Musadik asks PTI to discuss public interest issues14 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts launch of NDF-HSF book on Post-Taliban Afghanistan14 minutes ago
-
Minister for Law and Justice, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar congratulates newly elected body of IHCJA14 minutes ago
-
PM, ambassador of Morocco discuss bilateral ties14 minutes ago
-
Farah Naz highlights Govt’s commitment to education, innovation4 minutes ago