ATC Records Statements Of 4 Witnesses In Sherpao Bridge Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 10:25 PM

ATC records statements of 4 witnesses in Sherpao Bridge case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statements of four prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in a case involving hate speech and violence at Sherpao Bridge.

The court adjourned further proceedings until February 6, summoning additional witnesses to testify.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced.

Other accused individuals out on bail, including Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza, and Khadija Shah, also appeared before the court.

It is pertinent to mention that the court has so far recorded the testimonies of 22 witnesses in the case.

The accused have already been indicted in the case, registered under FIR No. 97/23 at Sarwar Road Police Station, with the charges including inciting rebellion and provoking public riots.

