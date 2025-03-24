Open Menu

ATC Records Statements Of 6 Witnesses Against PTI Leaders In May 9 Cases

Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 05:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in four cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Askari Tower.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr.

Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced. Several other accused, who are currently out on bail, also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court recorded statements of six prosecution witnesses in the cases of attack on Askari Tower and torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House and Mughalpura.

The court adjourned further proceedings until April 7 and summoned additional witnesses at the next hearing.

