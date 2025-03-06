ATC Records Statements Of 6 Witnesses In May 9 Cases
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2025 | 08:29 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of six prosecution witnesses in three cases related to the torching of police vehicles during the May 9 riots
ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the trial proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced. Other accused individuals, who are currently out on bail, also appeared before the court.
During the hearing, the court recorded the statements of three prosecution witnesses in FIR No.
103/23 and two prosecution witnesses in FIR No. 108/23, both registered by the Sarwar Road police. Additionally, the statement of one prosecution witness was recorded in a case registered by the Mughalpura police.
Following the proceedings, the court adjourned the cases until March 13 and summoned additional witnesses for testimony.
The Mughalpura and Sarwar Road police had registered three cases against PTI leaders and workers on charges of setting police vehicles on fire near Mughalpura and Jinnah House.
