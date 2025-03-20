ATC records statements of 7 witnesses against PTI leaders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded statements of seven prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in four cases related to the May 9 riots, including the attack on Askari Tower.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced.

Several other accused individuals, who are currently out on bail, also appeared before the court.

During the hearing, the court recorded statements of three prosecution witnesses in the Shadman police station torching case. Additionally, one prosecution witness testified in the Askari Tower attack case, while three others provided statements in two cases involving the burning of police vehicles near Jinnah House and Mughalpura.

The court adjourned the proceedings till March 27 and summoned additional witnesses for the next hearing.