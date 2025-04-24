ATC records statements of 9 witnesses in May-9 violence cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday recorded the statements of nine prosecution witnesses against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers in four May 9 cases, including the torching of the Shadman police station.

The trial proceedings were conducted by ATC Judge Manzer Ali Gill at Kot Lakhpat Jail.

One witness testified in the case of the torching of the Shadman police station, while three witnesses recorded their statements in the case of the torching of police vehicles at Zaman Park. One witness gave testimony in the case of the torching of police vehicles in Mughalpura, and four witnesses testified in the case of the torching of police vehicles near Jinnah House.

The defence counsel, including Advocate Rana Muddasir Umar and Advocate Burhan Moazzam Malik, completed the cross-examination of all witnesses during the proceedings.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings in all four cases until April 29 and summoned additional prosecution witnesses to appear at the next hearing. The court announced that, in an effort to expedite the trials, hearings for the May 9 cases will now be held three days a week.

PTI leaders on bail — including Aliya Hamza, Khadijah Shah, and Sanam Javed — appeared before the court, while detained leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Dr. Yasmin Rashid were also presented during the proceedings.