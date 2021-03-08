ATC records statements of two more witnesses in Motorway gang-rape case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday recorded statements of two more prosecution witnesses during the hearing of Motorway gang-rape case in jail.

Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar told APP that the court recorded statements of a lady doctor and a lady head constable during the proceedings on Monday, whereas the defence counsel cross examined them. He stated that the defence counsel also completed cross examination from two forensic experts.The court adjourned further proceedings till March 11.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the case hearing at Camp Jail, wherein jail authorities produced Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, prime accused and co-accused.

Deputy Prosecutor General Hafiz Asghar and Deputy Prosecutor General Waqar Bhatti represented the prosecution whereas advocates Sher Gull Qureshi and Qasim Arain appeared on behalf of the accused.

The court had recorded statements of 25 prosecution witnesses so far after the accused denied the charges on being indicted.

The Gujjarpura police had filed a challan against the accused, wherein they were declared guilty. The police had requested the court for awarding strict punishment to the accused as sufficient evidence was available against them. The police had also submitted a list of 53 witnesses.

On September 9, the accused - Abid Malhi and Shafqat Ali, allegedly raped a woman at gunpoint in Gujjarpura area while she was waiting for help on the motorway after her car ran out of fuel.

An FIR of the incident was lodged with the Gujjarpura police under various sections of the Pakistan Penal Code and the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA).