ATC records witness statements in May 9 violence cases

Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:48 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday recorded statements from four prosecution witnesses in connection with three separate May 9 cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers.

The cases include allegations of hate speech and violence at Sherpao Bridge, torching of a container near National Park in Gulberg, and torching of police vehicles in the same locality.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings held at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others were produced.

Several accused on bail, including Aliya Hamza, also appeared before the court.

Three witnesses recorded statements related to the Sherpao Bridge incident, while one testified in the container torching case. The witnesses were also present in connection with the case involving the torching of police vehicles.

The defence counsel completed cross-examination of all witnesses presented during the proceedings.

The court adjourned further proceedings until May 8 and summoned additional witnesses for the next hearing.

