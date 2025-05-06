ATC Records Witness Statements In May 9 Violence Cases
Muhammad Irfan Published May 06, 2025 | 11:48 PM
An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday recorded statements from four prosecution witnesses in connection with three separate May 9 cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and worker
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday recorded statements from four prosecution witnesses in connection with three separate May 9 cases involving Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers.
The cases include allegations of hate speech and violence at Sherpao Bridge, torching of a container near National Park in Gulberg, and torching of police vehicles in the same locality.
ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the proceedings held at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leader Shah Mehmood Qureshi and others were produced.
Several accused on bail, including Aliya Hamza, also appeared before the court.
Three witnesses recorded statements related to the Sherpao Bridge incident, while one testified in the container torching case. The witnesses were also present in connection with the case involving the torching of police vehicles.
The defence counsel completed cross-examination of all witnesses presented during the proceedings.
The court adjourned further proceedings until May 8 and summoned additional witnesses for the next hearing.
Recent Stories
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May dr ..
Number of Roshan Digital Accounts surpasses 0.8 million
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open fo ..
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security ..
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded ..
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha
Journal of Agricultural Research (JAR) retains HEC Y-Category Certification
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan fully alert to tackle any misadventure by India: Asif22 minutes ago
-
District administration reviews April polio campaign, finalizes plans for May drive25 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif assures USPBC delegation Pakistan open for new foreign invest ..37 minutes ago
-
Time to stand united for Pakistan, not politics: Amir Muqam25 minutes ago
-
Italian Interior Minister arrives on a two-day official visit to boost security cooperation25 minutes ago
-
BFS intensifies efforts for safe, adulteration-free food25 minutes ago
-
National unity vital amid tensions with India: Aqeel Malik25 minutes ago
-
SU’s Institute of Sindhology automates research library, 1,500 books uploaded in first phase54 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM condemns Mach terror attack54 minutes ago
-
Workers assured of payment of unpaid salaries before Eidul Azha29 minutes ago
-
AC conducts price inspection of roti, flour29 minutes ago
-
All resources to be utilized to defend water rights: Federal Minister for Planning and Development A ..45 minutes ago