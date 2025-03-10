ATC records witnesses' statements against PTI Leaders in May 9 riots cases

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses in cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, related to the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office during the May 9 riots

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday recorded the statements of two prosecution witnesses in cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders and workers, related to the torching of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) office during the May 9 riots.

ATC Judge Arshad Javed presided over the hearing at Kot Lakhpat Jail, during which incarcerated PTI leaders Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhry, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were presented before the court. Other accused individuals, who are currently out on bail, also attended the proceedings.

The court recorded witnesses statements in FIR No. 366/23 and FIR No. 367/23, both registered by the Model Town police.

Following the testimonies, the court summoned additional witnesses for the next hearing, scheduled for March 13.

Earlier, the court had indicted 31 accused individuals, including PTI leaders, in connection with the cases. The Model Town police had registered two cases against PTI leaders and workers on charges of setting the PML-N office on fire.