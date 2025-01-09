ATC reindicts PTI leaders, others in Shadman Police Station torching case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday reindicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and others in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday reindicted several Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders, including former foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and others in a case related to the torching of Shadman Police Station during the May 9 violence.

ATC Judge Manzar Ali Gill conducted the proceedings at Kot Lakhpat Jail, where incarcerated PTI leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Omar Sarfraz Cheema, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Ijaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed were produced. PTI leaders released on bail, including Sanam Javed, Aliya Hamza, Tayyaba Raja, Khadija Shah, and Rubina Jamil, also appeared before the court.

During the proceedings, the court reindicted all the accused. They pleaded not guilty and expressed their intent to contest the charges.

Following this, the court summoned prosecution witnesses to testify at the next hearing, scheduled for January 16.

It is pertinent to mention that a supplementary charge sheet submitted against new suspects led to fresh indictments for all involved. On December 12, 2023, the court had previously indicted the PTI leaders and others in the case.

The Shadman police had registered a case against the PTI leaders and activists on charges of attacking and setting fire to the police station during the May 9 riots.