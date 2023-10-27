ATC rejects bail application of police line blast accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2023) A judge of Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC), Muhammad Adil on Friday rejected bail application of a suspect of January 30, 2023 police line blast here in which more than 100 worshipers were martyred.

The accused Imtiaz alias Torah Sheepa was arrested by the police over his alleged involvement as a facilitator in the suicide attack.

