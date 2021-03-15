UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Rejects Bail Of Lawer; Adjourns Hearings Till March 22

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:30 PM

ATC rejects bail of lawer; adjourns hearings till March 22

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Monday rejected the bail of a lawyer in the High Court and Sessions Court assault case and adjourned the hearing on the pleas of eight other lawyers.

Withdrawing the petition on behalf of lawyer Nazira Malik, it was stated that an investigation had been carried out and Naziran Malik was not involved in the incident.

The lawyer of arrested lawyers said that Adovocate Zafar Khokar was not involved in speech against the Chief Justice.

The counsel said an FIR was registered against our brothers, they were put in jails, on which the court said that it was true or false could not be decided at this time.

The court rejected the bail of accused lawyer Khalid Hussain Taj while adjourned the hearing till March 22.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Lawyers March FIR Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Jahangir Khan urges Overseas Pakistanis to use Ros ..

21 minutes ago

President, First lady receives shots of COVID-19 v ..

29 minutes ago

National Women Championship’s Group-B matches su ..

34 minutes ago

Modon, ADCC sign MoU to empower cycling events in ..

46 minutes ago

Hessa Buhumaid officially inaugurates DIHAD 2021

1 hour ago

Gold price increases by Rs150 per tola to Rs107,15 ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.