ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in judge video leak scandal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Mian Tariq Mehmood; a prime accused in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on Tuesday reserved its verdict in such plea of Mian Tariq seeking bail on the medical grounds.

The jail authorities in its report had mentioned that all necessary medical facilities were available at the jail.

During the previous hearing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had also opposed provision of bail to Mian Tariq.

It is worth mentioning that Mian Tariq is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

He was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 17, last year.