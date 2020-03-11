UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Rejects Bail Of Mian Tariq; A Prime Suspect In Judge Video Leak Scandal Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 02:41 PM

ATC rejects bail of Mian Tariq; a prime suspect in judge video leak scandal case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Mian Tariq Mehmood; a prime accused in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) here Wednesday rejected the bail plea of Mian Tariq Mehmood; a prime accused in the accountability court judge Arshad Malik video scandal case.

ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan on Tuesday reserved its verdict in such plea of Mian Tariq seeking bail on the medical grounds.

The jail authorities in its report had mentioned that all necessary medical facilities were available at the jail.

During the previous hearing the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had also opposed provision of bail to Mian Tariq.

It is worth mentioning that Mian Tariq is currently incarcerated in Adiala Jail.

He was arrested by the cyber wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on July 17, last year.

Related Topics

Hearing Scandal Jail Federal Investigation Agency July All Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

OPEC daily basket price stood at $35.71 a barrel T ..

16 minutes ago

Farmer among 2 murdered, 1 injured in separate inc ..

6 minutes ago

ECC enhances wheat support price to Rs1400 per 40k ..

6 minutes ago

First novel coronavirus death in Belgium

6 minutes ago

President Dr. Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran K ..

5 minutes ago

Anti polio campaign to start from March 16

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.