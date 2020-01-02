(@fidahassanain)

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 02, 2020) An Anti-Terrorism Court has rejected bail of Hassan Niazi--the nephew of Prime Minister Imran Khan in Punjab Institute of Cardiology attack case.

Hassan Niaz had pleaded the court that he was not involved in attacking Punjab Institute of Cardiology--the only state of the art hospital for heart patients in Punjab.

He was on bail in the case soon after he was booked by Shadman police over charges of attacking the hospital.

Hassan Niazi was seen smiling between two fellow colleagues at jail road in front of the hospital.

Taking to twitter, Hassan confessed that he was there among the lawyers who attacked the PIC but said that he remained limited to just protest against the doctors and did not smash windows at the hospital. He also said he was feeling ashamed after seeing videos of devastation at the hospital.

“After watching this clip I feel ashamed of myself. This is murder!!! My protest and support was limited to initiation of legal action against the concerned doctors. I only stand for peaceful protests. It’s sad day and I condemn my own self for supporting this protest now,”.