Open Menu

ATC Rejects Bail Of PTI Lawyer In Khawar Manika Violance Case

Muhammad Irfan Published June 24, 2024 | 11:26 PM

ATC rejects bail of PTI lawyer in Khawar Manika violance case

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday rejected the bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Fateh Ullah Barki in the Khawar Manika violence case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday rejected the bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Fateh Ullah Barki in the Khawar Manika violence case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra reviewed the bail applications of several lawyers involved in the Khawar Manika violence case.

The court decided to confirm the bail of other lawyers named in the case but rejected the bail request of Fateh Ullah Barki.

The bail petitions were filed by Usman Riaz Gul and other PTI lawyers, including Fateh Ullah Barki, and Zahid Bashir Dar.

The court granted bail to Usman Riaz Gul and Zahid Bashir Dar, while the Barki's application did not meet the court's criteria for release.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lawyers Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boos ..

‘Azam-Istakham’ to ensure complete peace, boost business activity in KPK: Ra ..

27 seconds ago
 Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police ..

Murder suspect arrested after escaping from police custody

29 seconds ago
 DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Ha ..

DC Matiari inspects indus river embankment near Hala

31 seconds ago
 PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

PBS fleet of 6 buses comes to Nawabshah

32 seconds ago
 Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting ..

Law ministry notifies appointment of SHC's acting CJ

34 seconds ago
 European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

European stocks rise, Nvidia drags down Nasdaq

23 minutes ago
Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferre ..

Deserving diabetic, hepatitis patients be preferred for medicine issuance: DC

23 minutes ago
 Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds ..

Russian strike in east Ukraine kills five, wounds dozens

23 minutes ago
 Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour ..

Martinez gets surprise Groupama-FDJ berth for Tour de France

23 minutes ago
 Belt and Road International Skills Competition pro ..

Belt and Road International Skills Competition promotes talent training, exchang ..

36 minutes ago
 UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, ..

UN urges actions against mis- and disinformation, hate speech

31 minutes ago
 SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 il ..

SSGC continues crackdown against gas theft, 505 illegal connections removed

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan