ATC rejects bail of PTI lawyer in Khawar Manika violance case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday rejected the bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) lawyer Fateh Ullah Barki in the Khawar Manika violence case.

The Anti-Terrorism Court Judge Tahir Abbas Sipra reviewed the bail applications of several lawyers involved in the Khawar Manika violence case.

The court decided to confirm the bail of other lawyers named in the case but rejected the bail request of Fateh Ullah Barki.

The bail petitions were filed by Usman Riaz Gul and other PTI lawyers, including Fateh Ullah Barki, and Zahid Bashir Dar.

The court granted bail to Usman Riaz Gul and Zahid Bashir Dar, while the Barki's application did not meet the court's criteria for release.