ATC Rejects Bail Plea Of Shehryar Afridi In GHQ Attack Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 10, 2023 | 10:48 PM

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday rejected the bail plea of Pakistan Tehreek Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shehryar Afridi in the Army's General Headquarters (GHQ) attack case

ATC Judge Hamid Hussain passed the order on the application of the PTI leader and extended his judicial remand till July 24.

The judge directed the investigation officer to submit a challan on the next hearing date.

The former Federal minister was arrested for inciting violence and provoking PTI workers to attack GHQ on May 9, 2023.

