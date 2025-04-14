Open Menu

ATC Rejects Bail Pleas Of 86 PTI Workers In Protest Case, Grants Bail To 6 In Weapons Case

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday denied bail to 86 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested after the November 26 protest, while six others secured bail in a separate illegal weapons case.

In a case related to the November 26 protest, the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, led by Judge Abual-Hasnat Zulqarnain, rejected post-arrest bail applications filed on behalf of 86 PTI workers. However, six workers were granted bail in a separate case involving illegal weapons.

During the hearing, several lawyers appeared for the PTI workers, including Sardar Masroof Khan, Amna Ali, Zahid Bashir Dar, Ansar Kayani, Murtaza Toori, and Fatahullah Burki.

Lawyer Ansar Kayani argued that none of the accused were named in the original FIR and were only identified after a delayed identification parade held five months later.

He questioned the credibility of the procedure, noting that it was conducted in English. He asked whether police officers or the accused could properly understand the language.

He further stated that no recovery was made from any of the accused, and that individuals released from Rawalpindi after several months were being re-arrested and included in Islamabad cases. He maintained that statements made in police custody held no legal value and there was no evidence to link the accused to the protest violence.

Kayani reminded the court that some of the accused in similar cases had already been granted bail and requested the same treatment.

Advocate Sardar Masroof Khan argued that none of the accused were arrested from the protest site and were instead taken from their homes. He also said that the recoveries cited in these FIRs had already been made earlier in Rawalpindi.

