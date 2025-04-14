- Home
- Pakistan
- ATC rejects bail pleas of 86 PTI workers in protest case, grants bail to 6 in weapons case
ATC Rejects Bail Pleas Of 86 PTI Workers In Protest Case, Grants Bail To 6 In Weapons Case
Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2025 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) The anti-terrorism court (ATC) of Islamabad on Monday denied bail to 86 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers arrested after the November 26 protest, while six others secured bail in a separate illegal weapons case.
In a case related to the November 26 protest, the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad, led by Judge Abual-Hasnat Zulqarnain, rejected post-arrest bail applications filed on behalf of 86 PTI workers. However, six workers were granted bail in a separate case involving illegal weapons.
During the hearing, several lawyers appeared for the PTI workers, including Sardar Masroof Khan, Amna Ali, Zahid Bashir Dar, Ansar Kayani, Murtaza Toori, and Fatahullah Burki.
Lawyer Ansar Kayani argued that none of the accused were named in the original FIR and were only identified after a delayed identification parade held five months later.
He questioned the credibility of the procedure, noting that it was conducted in English. He asked whether police officers or the accused could properly understand the language.
He further stated that no recovery was made from any of the accused, and that individuals released from Rawalpindi after several months were being re-arrested and included in Islamabad cases. He maintained that statements made in police custody held no legal value and there was no evidence to link the accused to the protest violence.
Kayani reminded the court that some of the accused in similar cases had already been granted bail and requested the same treatment.
Advocate Sardar Masroof Khan argued that none of the accused were arrested from the protest site and were instead taken from their homes. He also said that the recoveries cited in these FIRs had already been made earlier in Rawalpindi.
Recent Stories
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
UAE Cabinet, chaired by Mohammed bin Rashid, approves launch of first integrated ..
Portugese Deus brothers win FIP Silver Damac Dubai
Dubai International Airport’s global lead reflects emirate’s status: CEO of ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Notorious drug dealer arrested in raid4 hours ago
-
10 highly talented students from Diamer join WAPDA Cadet College Tarbela4 hours ago
-
Punjab Culture Day celebrated with zeal at Rawalpindi colleges4 hours ago
-
Turkish, Iranian envoys call on Chief Justice Yahya Afridi to deepen judicial cooperation4 hours ago
-
PFA seals catering unit involved in food poising incident4 hours ago
-
Heatwave grips country; temperatures soar above normal across regions:PMD4 hours ago
-
Cultural celebrations introduce identity to our youth, Station Commander Murree4 hours ago
-
SSUET holds session to review progress of ACTIVE project4 hours ago
-
MWM to hold intra-party elections on April 19; secretary MWM4 hours ago
-
Commissioner chairs meeting regarding Polio arrangements5 hours ago
-
Drug, liquor suppliers nabbed5 hours ago
-
Three Muzaffargarh's athletes selected for Asian U-17 Junior Athletics Championship in Bahrain5 hours ago