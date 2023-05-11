ATC rejects interim bail of Parvez Elahi

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday rejected the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case, registered under terrorism, attacking the police, rioting and other charges after he failed to appear before the court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday rejected the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in a case, registered under terrorism, attacking the police, rioting and other charges after he failed to appear before the court.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings, wherein Chaudhry Parvez Elahi did not appear despite expiry of his interim bail term.

Mr. Elahi's counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day on medical grounds.

However, the court not only rejected the plea for exemption but also rejected the interim bail of Parvez Elahi due to his absence from the court.

The Ghalib Market police had registered a case against the PTI president and others for allegedly attacking the police personnel during a raid at his house.

On May 4, the court had granted interim bail to the PTI president till May 11, after the registration of the case.