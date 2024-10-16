Open Menu

ATC Rejects Sanam Javed's Exemption Application

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 16, 2024 | 11:20 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday once again rejected an application for exemption from personal appearance filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) social media activist Sanam Javed, who is facing trial in several May 9 cases, including the torching of the PML-N office

ATC Judge Arshad Javed passed the orders while conducting trial proceedings in the May 9 cases.

During the proceedings, Sanam's counsel submitted an exemption application and requested the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one day.

However, the court inquired why Sanam Javed had failed to appear despite arrest warrants being issued at the previous hearing, observing that when warrants are in effect, a request for exemption from attendance can not be entertained.

At this, the counsel replied that Sanam Javed was ill and could not appear.

The court noted that no medical certificate had been presented to support the claim, rejected the exemption request, and directed police to arrest and present Sanam Javed in court by October 30.

At the previous hearing, the court had rejected Sanam Javed's exemption application and issued her bailable arrest warrants for October 16 due to her consistent absence.

