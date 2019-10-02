ATC releases accused of firing at police party

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday ordered to release an alleged accused of firing at police party while they conducted raid at his residence. According to details Shahzad Town police registered a case No 125/18 against Gul Sharif under sections 324, 356, 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and under section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) for opening fire at police party of Shahzad Town and Mandi Baha ul Din while they conducted a joint raid at his residence for recovery of a kidnapped girl.

The police later arrested the accused and presented the challan before the court. The court after proceedings ordered to release the accused from the charges by giving the benefit of doubt.