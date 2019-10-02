UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Releases Accused Of Firing At Police Party

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 02nd October 2019 | 04:16 PM

ATC releases accused of firing at police party

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday ordered to release an alleged accused of firing at police party while they conducted raid at his residence

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday ordered to release an alleged accused of firing at police party while they conducted raid at his residence. According to details Shahzad Town police registered a case No 125/18 against Gul Sharif under sections 324, 356, 186 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and under section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) for opening fire at police party of Shahzad Town and Mandi Baha ul Din while they conducted a joint raid at his residence for recovery of a kidnapped girl.

The police later arrested the accused and presented the challan before the court. The court after proceedings ordered to release the accused from the charges by giving the benefit of doubt.

Related Topics

Pakistan Firing Islamabad Fire Police From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Seminar on ‘Clean and Green Pakistan and Anti-De ..

2 minutes ago

Chief Minister of Punjab meets Ambassador of the S ..

9 minutes ago

Conservation work of archeological site `Ban Faqir ..

5 minutes ago

Murray reaches Beijing quarters - and celebrates w ..

5 minutes ago

Rasm-e-Qul for Dr. Zamin held in Swabi

5 minutes ago

Govt utilizing all resources to protect minorities ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.