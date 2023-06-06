ATC remands 12 PTI workers in police custody

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over 12 Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers to police on 5-day physical remand in a case of setting police vehicles on fire in Cantonment area, during May 9 riots.

Earlier, the police produced the accused - Naeem Akhtar, Junaid Ali, Amir, Salamat Ali, Muhammad Siddique, Anamul Haq, Najam Shahid, Saud, Muhammad Faisal, Abdullah and Haroon before ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan.

The investigation officer submitted that the accused were involved in a case of setting police vehicles on fire. He pleaded with the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigation.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on physical remand and ordered to produce them on expiry of the remand term.

Sarwar Road police had registered a case against the accused for setting police vehicles on fire.