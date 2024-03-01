Open Menu

ATC Remands Imran Riaz In Police Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 01, 2024 | 08:43 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday handed over anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan to police on five-day physical remand in a case of torching police vehicles, outside the residence of former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman in Zaman Park.

Earlier, the police produced the anchorperson before ATC Judge Naveed Iqbal. The investigation officer submitted that the anchorperson was involved in the case and his physical custody was required for investigation. He pleaded with the court to grant a 15-day physical remand of the accused.

However, the court partially allowed the request and handed over the anchorperson in police custody on 5-day physical remand. The court directed the police to produce the anchorperson on expiry of the remand term, March 6.

The Race Course police had registered a case against the accused and others on charges of torching police vehicles.

Meanwhile, an anti-corruption court on Friday granted bail to anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan in a case of acquiring the Tharabi Lake contract at reduced prices.

The court directed the anchorperson to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 for availing the relief.

Anti-Corruption Court Judge Safdar Ali Bhatti allowed the post-arrest bail petition of the anchorperson on completion of arguments by the parties.

The Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab had accused Imran Riaz and his father of acquiring the Tharabi Lake contract at a significantly reduced price.

