ATC Remands Lawyer In Police Custody In Locking Judge Case
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 07:08 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday handed over a lawyer, involved in a case of locking an additional district and sessions judge inside his chamber and passing threats, to police on 3-day physical remand.
Earlier, the police produced the accused, Malik Jawad Awan, a former finance secretary of Lahore Bar Association (LBA), before ATC Judge Arshad Javed and sought his physical remand. The police had submitted that custody of the accused was required for investigations.
President LBA Munir Hussain Bhatti represented the accused and opposed the plea for physical remand.
However, the court, after hearing arguments of the parties, handed over the accused to police on 3-day physical remand and ordered to produce him on expiry of the remand term, March 1.
It is pertinent to mention here that the police had arrested the accused after cancellation of his interim bail.
Islampura police had registered a case against the accused and his accomplices under charges of terrorism over locking Additional District and Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal Chaudhry in his chamber and passing threats, following dismissal of a bail application of an accused.
