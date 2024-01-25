ATC remands PTI leader in police custody

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2024 | 07:48 PM

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to police on 7-day physical remand in the Askari Tower attack case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Thursday handed over Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khalid Mahmood Gujjar to police on 7-day physical remand in the Askari Tower attack case.

Earlier, the police produced Khalid Gujjar before ATC Judge Muhammad Naveed Iqbal on completion of identification process.

The investigation officer submitted that Khalid Gujjar was involved in the Askari Tower attack case and he had been identified in identification parade held at the jail. He further requested the court to grant physical remand of the accused for investigations.

At this, the court handed over the accused to police on 7-day physical remand and directed for producing him on expiry of the remand term, February 1.

The Gulberg police had registered a case against PTI leaders and workers for attacking Askari Tower during May-9 violence.

