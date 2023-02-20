UrduPoint.com

ATC Removes ATA Sections From FIRs Against Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 20, 2023 | 08:11 PM

ATC removes ATA sections from FIRs against Imran Khan

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday removed the sections of terrorism clauses from two FIRs against PTI's chief Imran Khan and others pertaining to attacks on the buildings of Parliament and PTV during sit-in of 2014

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday removed the sections of terrorism clauses from two FIRs against PTI's chief Imran Khan and others pertaining to attacks on the buildings of Parliament and ptv during sit-in of 2014.

The court sent the case to the district court for further proceeding after removing the ATA sections from the FIRs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict after listening arguments from lawyers in the case filed by co-accused.

The secretariat police station had registered FIRs regarding the matter in 2014 during the sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).

Related Topics

Imran Khan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Police Station Parliament Lawyers From Anti Terrorism Court PTV Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s Nati ..

Saqr Ghobash receives Speaker of Nepal&#039;s National Assembly

13 minutes ago
 5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punj ..

5 killed, 1,107 injured in 1,035 accidents in Punjab

11 minutes ago
 Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Af ..

Outgoing Commissioner of Dera Ismail Khan, Amir Afaq holds farewell meeting with ..

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi griev ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

11 minutes ago
 Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Exp ..

Pope Francis Believes Conflict in Ukraine Will Expand - World Union of Old Belie ..

8 minutes ago
 US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to ..

US Embassy Notified Russia About Biden's Visit to Kiev for Security Reasons - So ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.