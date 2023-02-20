ATC removes ATA sections from FIRs against Imran Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Monday removed the sections of terrorism clauses from two FIRs against PTI's chief Imran Khan and others pertaining to attacks on the buildings of Parliament and ptv during sit-in of 2014.

The court sent the case to the district court for further proceeding after removing the ATA sections from the FIRs.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan announced the verdict after listening arguments from lawyers in the case filed by co-accused.

The secretariat police station had registered FIRs regarding the matter in 2014 during the sit-in of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI).