Open Menu

ATC Removes Terrorism Charges In Illegal Kidney Transplant Case

Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM

ATC removes terrorism charges in illegal kidney transplant case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday removed terrorism charges from a case registered against a doctor and others for unlawfully extracting people's kidneys and transplanting them to wealthy clients.

The court also remanded the case to the sessions court for further proceedings.

The ATC judge passed the orders while allowing an application filed by the accused, including Dr. Fawad Mumtaz.

Dr.

Fawad Mumtaz was also produced before the court during the proceedings after being brought from Rawalpindi Jail.

The Kot Lakhpat police had registered a case against six accused, including Dr. Fawad Mumtaz, Naveed Hameed, Waheed Tahir, Usman Ahmad, Shaukat Ali, and Muzaffar Shahzad, on charges of kidnapping people and removing their kidneys.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Fawad Mumtaz has also been involved in several other cases of unlawfully extracting people's kidneys.

Related Topics

Police Kidnapping Jail Doctor Rawalpindi From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

4 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

5 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

5 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

6 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

6 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

6 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

9 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

9 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

13 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan