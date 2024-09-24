ATC removes terrorism charges in illegal kidney transplant case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday removed terrorism charges from a case registered against a doctor and others for unlawfully extracting people's kidneys and transplanting them to wealthy clients.

The court also remanded the case to the sessions court for further proceedings.

The ATC judge passed the orders while allowing an application filed by the accused, including Dr. Fawad Mumtaz.

Dr.

Fawad Mumtaz was also produced before the court during the proceedings after being brought from Rawalpindi Jail.

The Kot Lakhpat police had registered a case against six accused, including Dr. Fawad Mumtaz, Naveed Hameed, Waheed Tahir, Usman Ahmad, Shaukat Ali, and Muzaffar Shahzad, on charges of kidnapping people and removing their kidneys.

It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Fawad Mumtaz has also been involved in several other cases of unlawfully extracting people's kidneys.