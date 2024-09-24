ATC Removes Terrorism Charges In Illegal Kidney Transplant Case
Faizan Hashmi Published September 24, 2024 | 09:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday removed terrorism charges from a case registered against a doctor and others for unlawfully extracting people's kidneys and transplanting them to wealthy clients.
The court also remanded the case to the sessions court for further proceedings.
The ATC judge passed the orders while allowing an application filed by the accused, including Dr. Fawad Mumtaz.
Dr.
Fawad Mumtaz was also produced before the court during the proceedings after being brought from Rawalpindi Jail.
The Kot Lakhpat police had registered a case against six accused, including Dr. Fawad Mumtaz, Naveed Hameed, Waheed Tahir, Usman Ahmad, Shaukat Ali, and Muzaffar Shahzad, on charges of kidnapping people and removing their kidneys.
It is pertinent to mention that Dr. Fawad Mumtaz has also been involved in several other cases of unlawfully extracting people's kidneys.
Recent Stories
Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah
PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday
Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif
U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit
Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..
Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case
PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session
Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024
Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SC reserves verdict on Punjab's election tribunals petition12 minutes ago
-
US ambassador highlights strengths, benefits of US-Pakistan trade, investment relationship12 minutes ago
-
5th anniversary of deadly earthquake 2019 observed22 minutes ago
-
14 outlaws busted, cash, valuables, weapons seized22 minutes ago
-
RDA seals six illegal buildings22 minutes ago
-
Pakistan strongly condemns Israel’s aggression against Lebanon32 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of killing of two people32 minutes ago
-
IGP takes notice of lady constable's killing32 minutes ago
-
Senate body directs PWD to transfer possession of Constantia Lodge32 minutes ago
-
CDA seals 23 buildings in G-15 for violating building by-laws42 minutes ago
-
PUASA delegation calls on PU VC52 minutes ago
-
Blacksmith electrocuted52 minutes ago