UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

ATC Reserves Decision In Illegal Financing Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 05:21 PM

ATC reserves decision in illegal financing case

An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to court's jurisdiction in case against Haji Khairullah and others for financing terrorists through 'Hundi' for a banned organization

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to court's jurisdiction in case against Haji Khairullah and others for financing terrorists through 'Hundi' for a banned organization.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand's heard the matter and reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Additional Director Ijaz Sheikh and Inspector Noman appeared in the court and give arguments on the petition regarding the provision of terrorist financing in the case.

The court then reserved judgment and adjourned the case till November 30.

Related Topics

Terrorist Federal Investigation Agency November Hundi From Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

MediaTek set to Power Premium Gaming Smartphones i ..

56 seconds ago

Shoaib Akhtar lashes out at New Zealand for threat ..

5 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market

3 minutes ago

'Kavan' elephant to be shifted Cambodia on Nov 29: ..

3 minutes ago

Mehran University to bear academic expense of a de ..

3 minutes ago

Coronavirus toll after 1100 GMT Tuesday

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.