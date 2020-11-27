ATC reserves decision in illegal financing case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :An Anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday reserved its judgment on a petition pertaining to court's jurisdiction in case against Haji Khairullah and others for financing terrorists through 'Hundi' for a banned organization.

ATC Judge Shahrukh Arjumand's heard the matter and reserved the decision after listening arguments from both sides. Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s Additional Director Ijaz Sheikh and Inspector Noman appeared in the court and give arguments on the petition regarding the provision of terrorist financing in the case.

The court then reserved judgment and adjourned the case till November 30.