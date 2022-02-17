ATC reserves decision on acquittal pleas of PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) on Thursday reserved its judgment on acquittal pleas of leaders of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf in a case pertaining attacks on Parliament and Pakistan Television buildings during 2014 sit in.

The Federal ministers and PTI leaders including Asad Umer, Shafqat Mehmood, Ijaz Chaudhry, Saifullah Niazi, Raja Khurram Nawaz, Jahangir Tareen and others appeared before ATC Judge Muhammad Ali Warraich along with legal team.

Syed Muhammad Ali advocate read out the contents of case and submitted that the main accused had already been acquitted in this case. The FIR had alleged the protesters were holding sticks while entering the building but his clients who were named in FIR had nothing like in their hands.

He said that two activists of Pakistan Awami Tehreek and PTI had died during the protest and case was registered on the complaint of Shah Mehmood Qureshi. The police had discharged former prime minister Nawaz Sharif from this case.

The lawyers during hearing submitted the acquittal pleas of 11 persons including Raja Khurram Nawaz, Shafqat Mehmood, Khurram Shahzad and Pervaiz Khattak in the case.

The prosecutor Fakhra Sultan said that the presentation had no objection over the acquittal of 11 people.

The court reserved its judgment and adjourned further hearing into the case till March 9.