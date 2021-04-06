UrduPoint.com
ATC Reserves Decision On Bail Plea Of Lawyer

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:00 PM

ATC reserves decision on bail plea of lawyer

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Tuesday reserved its judgment on pre-arrest bail of lawyer Shaista Tabasum in a case pertaining to vandalizing of Islamabad High Court (IHC) building by a group of lawyers.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan heard the interim bail petition of Shaista Tabasum moved through her counsel Latif Khosa.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that case investigation had been completed and there was no need of arrest of his client after it. He argued that no lawyer could imagine to attack on the respect of judiciary.

He, however, added that the lawyers would take up their problems only to the chief justice. The counsel argued that injured journalist had given statement that Shaista Tabasum had no connection with the incident. After the completion of arguments, the court reserved its judgment.

