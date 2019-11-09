UrduPoint.com
ATC Reserves Judgment On Rana Sana Ullah Bail Plea

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 02:09 PM

ATC reserves judgment on Rana Sana Ullah bail plea

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved judgment on PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah bail plea

LAHORE (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 09th November, 2019) Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) has reserved judgment on PML-N leader Rana Sana Ullah bail plea.Rana Sana Ullah bail plea came up for hearing before ATC Lahore Saturday.The judge of ATC inquired from the counsel for ANF " has all the record of Rana Sana Ullah case been completed.Counsel for ANF told the court all the record of Rana Sana Ullah case has been completed.Farhad Ali Shah counsel for Rana Sana Ullah argued ANF took no action on the spot and on the other hand false FIR was registered after reaching the office.

The bail plea of five members of Rana Sana Ullah staff has been approved.

Safe City cameras proved our stance correct. According to safe city footages Rana Sana Ullah car arrived canal at road 3.34. CCTV footage of Rana Sana Ullah car was made part of record. Rana Sana Ullah bail application has been filed again on arrival of safe city record.The court reserved the judgment after hearing the arguments of both sides.

