ATC Reserves Verdict In Bail Plea Of Accused In Judge Videoleak Case

Wed 06th May 2020 | 04:07 PM

ATC reserves verdict in bail plea of accused in judge videoleak case

An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday has reserved its verdict in the bail plea of an accused Faisal Shaheen in judge videoleak case and that will be announced on coming Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :An Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) in Islamabad on Wednesday has reserved its verdict in the bail plea of an accused Faisal Shaheen in judge videoleak case and that will be announced on coming Friday.

The accused Faisal Shaheen has allegedly made the controversial video of former accountability court judge Arshad Malik by using a mobile phone.

The hearing was conducted by the ATC judge Raja Jawad Abbas Hassan whereas Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) prosecutor completed its arguments.

The accused counsel also completed its arguments.

The court after listening to parties reserved its verdict in the matter.

The verdict will be announced on Friday.

