ATC reserves verdict in constable murder case

(@FahadShabbir)

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict in police constable Kamal Ahmad murder case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday reserved its verdict in police constable Kamal Ahmad murder case.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, reserved the verdict, which would be announced on November 4. The accused ,Sajid Hussain and his son Akrama, were present during the proceedings.

The court recorded statements of the accused, under Section 342 of CrPC, and 15 witnesses during the trial.

The Lahore-based police constable Kamal Ahmad was killed during a raid by a police team at the residence of accused Sajid Hussain, a local PTI leader, in Model Town area.

The police had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302, 34, 324 186, 353, 427 of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 of the Anti-terrorism Act 1997.