ATC reserves verdict in Johar Town blast case

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in Johar Town Bomb Blast case.

ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta conducted the trial at Kot Lakhpat Jail due to security reasons and reserved the verdict on completion of arguments by the parties. The court is likely to announce its verdict on January 12.

In his final arguments, Prosecutor Abdul Rauf Wattoo submitted that the prosecution had produced 56 witnesses against the accused. As per statements of the witnesses and forensic evidence, the accused were guilty of the crime, he added. He pleaded with the court to hand down the death sentence to the accused.

The Counter-Terrorism Department had registered a case against accused -Peter Paul, Eid Gull, Ayesha Gull, Zia Ullah and Sajjad.

On June 23, 2021 a powerful blast in Johar Town killed three people and injured 24 others, including a police constable.